Things to know about Monday’s #MarsLanding:



💪 Landing on #Mars is hard! But dust won’t be a problem!

🤖 We’ll use tried-and-true technology

🚀 @NASAInSight will land on the “biggest parking lot on Mars”

🔍 We’ll find out how rocky planets form



