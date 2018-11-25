Challenger League hosts annual fundraiser

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Evansville Challenger League hosted it’s fifth annual fundraiser at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center.
Doors opened at 5 p.m. and remained open until midnight. With live music, food, and a silent auction including all kinds of cool items, it’s no wonder so many people came out to support the Challenger League.
“The community has been very responsive of Challenger League baseball, we could not be where we are at without the community,” said league president Matt Pokorney.
The fundraiser helps support the league in ways that allow them to upgrade facilities. This allows the facilities to be more accessible for children of all abilities and even enhances the experience for both the players and the families.
Kristi Pfeiffer’s daughter plays in the Challenger League and she says the community’s support is touching.
“It is really, really, heartwarming. Even the mayor has been a big backer of the challenger league and we are very very grateful as parents that the whole community has really surrounded our children," said Pfeiffer.
They expected between 500 and 600 people to come and enjoy themselves and support the league. For those involved with the league, the support is overwhelming and they say it shows the true heart of this community.
“We appreciate you guys and we appreciate the community for stepping and recognizing that this is a valuable and important sport for Evansville, Indiana," said Pokorney.
