WATCH LIVE: Memorial vs West Lafayette in 3A State Championship
By Jared Goffinet | November 24, 2018 at 7:42 AM CST - Updated November 24 at 7:59 AM

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WFIE) - One team stands between the Memorial Tigers and their goal of back-to-back 3A State Championships.

It will be a battle of undefeated teams on Saturday inside Lucas Oil Stadium as Memorial will face the West Lafayette Red Devils with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. CDT.

The Tigers will look to have more success in Lucas Oil Stadium than their SIAC counterparts, the Central Bears, who lost a heartbreaking four overtime game in the 4A State Championship game Friday.

