WATCH LIVE: Memorial vs West Lafayette in 3A State Championship

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WFIE) - One team stands between the Memorial Tigers and their goal of back-to-back 3A State Championships.
It will be a battle of undefeated teams on Saturday inside Lucas Oil Stadium as Memorial will face the West Lafayette Red Devils with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. CDT.
See the Tigers' journey to Indy in the 14 Sports special report: Road To Lucas Oil.
The Tigers will look to have more success in Lucas Oil Stadium than their SIAC counterparts, the Central Bears, who lost a heartbreaking four overtime game in the 4A State Championship game Friday.
Be sure to watch 14 News at 6 p.m. Saturday for highlights, sounds, and reaction from Saturday’s 3A IHSAA State Championship game.
