Rain chances, gusty winds and a big cooldown

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Rain and even a few flurries are possible Sunday, but the main story will be the gusty winds and big temperature drop!
Tonight will be partly cloudy with low temperatures in the lower 40s.
The clouds will increase throughout Sunday morning, and scattered showers are possible Sunday afternoon and evening as a low pressure system and its associated warm and cold fronts move through our region.
Despite the clouds and rain chances, temperatures will climb into the low to mid 60s Sunday afternoon, thanks in part to that warm front. However, as the cold front moves in behind it, our temperatures will quickly drop, bottoming out in the low 30s Sunday night.
It is possible any showers that linger into late Sunday night or the predawn hours of Monday could briefly change over to snow as our temperatures plummet, but any snow we do see would be very light and unlikely to stick.
We will also see gusty winds both ahead of, during, and behind this system. Winds both during the day on Sunday and throughout Sunday night will range from 10-18 mph with gusts as high as 25-35 mph.
Once that low pressure system pushes off to our northeast, our weather will turn calm and sunny as we head into the workweek, but temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the mid to upper 30s through the middle of the week.
