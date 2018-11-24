MPD investigating death of juvenile

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department is investigating the death of a juvenile.
A press release from MPD states officers responded to a medical emergency complaint in the area around Cross Creek Apartment Complex and Island Ford road around 10:00 p.m. Friday.
Madisonville Fire Department and Med Center Ambulance also responded to the call.
The victim was taken to the Baptist Health Emergency Room and passed away a short time later.
Citizens are asked to contact Detective CP Haynie at the Madisonville Police Department at 270-821-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 270-825-1111 with any information regarding the death.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.