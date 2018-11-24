Hundreds of fish dead in neighborhood pond

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Residents of an Evansville neighborhood are scratching their heads after seeing hundreds of fish turn up dead in their backyard pond.
The pond is near North Green River Road just south of the Boonville-New Harmony Road intersection.
Neighbors say fish started floating to the top of the pond earlier this week which came as a big surprise. They say this has never happened here before and they believe some nearby construction could be to blame.
“Yeah there is a little bit of a stench already but if it was warmer it would be a lot worse,” said nearby resident Brant Sharp.
Sharp, along with many others who live near the pond can’t believe their eyes. Construction crews have been upgrading the water lines on nearby Green River Road.
“All of the fish in the lake seem to be dead. There are a few that are hanging on but not many. It’s killed just about everything in the water,” said Sharp.
The Evansville Water and Sewer Department tells me that water lines were flushed last week and discharged into the drains that lead to the pond. It is still unknown if the contractor dechlorinated the water before flushing the lines.
If the water was not dechlorinated, it would have a similar effect as using tap water in a fish tank. The chemicals in the water would kill the fish, and neighbors believe that could one of the reasons why all of these fish have met their fate. Now they just hope to have their pond cleaned up.
“What we’d like to see is somebody come out and clean up the grounds around the area and then obviously repopulate the fish," said Sharp.
The Evansville Water and Sewer Department tells us that the drinking water in this area is not effected, and they will soon be in contact with the contractor to see if the water was dechlorinated before the water lines were flushed.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.