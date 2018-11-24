Hadi Shrine Circus comes to town

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Hadi Shrine Circus is entertaining crowds at the ford center for its 85th year.
This year, it has all new acts just for Evansville.
The Hadi Shrine Circus is the last three ring circus in the U-S, but organizers of the show aren’t letting that slow them down.
Going to the circus has been a staple in many American childhood’s
“If you like having fun and you like seeing funny things and funny people and like having a good time with your family the circus is the best show on earth”said Spanky the clown, Dan Brown.
But the best show on earth is having to keep up with the digital age, making the childhood staple, possibly a thing of the past.
“Well we have seen the decline in circuses across the country Ringling brothers folded about 4 years ago.” said spokesman Dale Thomas.
The Hadi shrine circus is not letting that decline discourage, using it instead to make the show bigger and better.
“That was good for us, given us a better variety of acts because all of those people worked for Ringling. Many of these acts today were with Ringling brothers Barnum and bailey for years so its given us a better pool to pull from” said Dale Thomas.
“Most circuses have two or three elephants we have 10 elephants, you know. Most circuses have one white tiger, we have 2 white tigers and 4 white lions. Evansville we just have a huge show we bring in acts from all over the country for here” said the ring master Ari Steeples.
The circus comes to Evansville each year on thanksgiving and the smiles and memories the audience, performers, and Shriners leave with each year are what its all about.
“You cannot build a better family tradition in this day and age we are the last of the three ring circuses we will not be here forever so enjoy these and create these moments while you can" said Dale Thomas.
You still have time to make it to the circus while it’s in town.
They will be at the Ford Center until Sunday, November 25, 2018.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.