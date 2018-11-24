EPD investigating after wreck results in death

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating a deadly wreck that happened on South Congress Avenue.
Vanderburgh County Coroner, Steve Lockyear, says 26-year-old April King, of Evansville, died at the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled for Sunday.
The news release from Coroner Lockyear did not state the exact address of the wreck, nor what time it occurred. 14 News is working on gathering that information now.
We will update the story when more information is available.
