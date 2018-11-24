Black Friday continues at Eastland Mall

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Eastland Mall in Evansville will be a busy place all weekend long! Friday is Black Friday but the deals continue through Saturday and Sunday.
The mall has extended hours Friday and was even open late Thursday night!
Anchor stores Macy’s and J-C Penny’s have been open even longer. J-C Penny’s has been open since 5 p.m. Thursday and is not closing until the mall closes Friday at 9 p.m.
The peak time Friday and in years past was from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The mall does return to normal hours Saturday.
Mall officials tell us it is a success, and some shoppers traveled two hours or more to get in on the bargains. Despite the growing number of online shoppers, mall officials say they’re actually seeing a bit of an uptick in their traffic.
“Because of our demographics, our geographic location, our traffic stays pretty consistent year after year. We’re always one of the main places that people come and shop. They may hit some of the doorbuster areas first, but then they eventually come and shop with us, and we like that. They can stay and eat, relax,” says Sean Ferguson, Senior Manager, Mall Marketing at the Eastland Mall.
What really makes the day special is the enthusiasm of some of shoppers who go all out.
“We just have a blast with it, and everyone stops us and asks us and says, ‘Oh that’s so cute,’” says the Beaver family.
A Beaver family tradition, 13 years in the making, is to go Black Friday Shopping in matching outfits.
“We get up early, but we have to wait on this one,” says the Beaver family.
Believe it or not, this year was one of their more relaxed ensembles.
“We’ve been a lot brighter. Yeah, we’ve had hats on,” says the Beaver family.
The group is three generations deep and just wants to have fun and spread cheer.
“We laugh from the very beginning to the very end,” says the Beaver family.
“Everyone’s in good spirits today. The lines are kind of crazy. ... The folks that come out today are into this kind of thing,” says Ferguson.
“I love waiting in line,” says the Beaver family.
Okay, maybe a hint of sarcasm there but not enough to shake their smiles while they look for stocking stuffers and bargains.
“This one doesn’t know how to use a computer very well. I like to see it and feel it and see what it is,” says the Beaver family.
Despite the growing number of online shoppers, mall officials say they are actually seeing a bit of an uptick in their traffic.
“I like just being together. It’s an event for us. I do buy a lot of things online still even though we come out. It’s just fun to spend time with my sisters and my mom and try to get some good deals,” says Rosie McMichael.
The biggest shopping weekend of the year has become an unforgetable event.
“Us just being together, and having family time, and doing our thing,” says the Beaver family.
