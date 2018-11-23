WATCH LIVE: Memorial Tigers take on West Lafayette for state championship

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WFIE) - The Memorial Tigers are hoping for back to back state football championships.
They play West Lafayette in the 3A IHSAA State Championship game at 2:30 Central Time.
Friday, the Central Bears played in the 4A IHSAA State Championship game. It was the first time in the school’s history.
(info on who won the game)
(video of Bethany’s report from Friday’s game)
You can watch how both teams made it to Indy in our 14 Sports Special, “Road to Lucas Oil," in the video below.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.