Tri-Staters get moving at the Turkey Day 5k before their Thanksgiving feast

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - These legs were moving long before the turkey legs were cooking Thursday morning at the Turkey Day 5k in downtown Evansville.
Hundreds of Tri-Staters and their families got their exercise in before the big meal.
Many of the participants came in costume.
And for families, like the Brundicks, dressing up and running the 5k has become a Thanksgiving tradition. They had all 15 members of their family at the race in costume, including grandma and grandpa.
Aubrey Slater, has ran the race for the past 5 years in a full turkey costume.
“The suit keeps me warm. It makes people smile. It frightens children which is kind of funny. And it gives me a chance to get a good workout in before I pig out on a bunch of food,” Slater said.
But like the turkey... they will have to thaw out first.
