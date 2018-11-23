Tri-State shoppers lined up early for Black Friday deals

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - As Thanksgiving afternoon approached sundown, there were already hundreds of people in line at big box stores off Burkhardt Road in Evansville.
Before the doors opened, people stood in lines for hours outside of Best Buy, like Dianne Rasco from Oakland City. Rasco was sitting comfortable in her chair, and told us she had been there since 8 a.m. Thursday morning.
“First in line! That’s right! I will get that ticket, that golden ticket,” Rasco laughed. She said she was hoping to purchase a 70″ screen TV.
Other doorbuster deals shoppers got a hold of included the iPhoneX, on sale for $699.99, compared to its original retail price of $899.99. The iPad Mini 4 and MacBook Air were also some hot items on the shelves.
“We like the deals,” said a mother and son shopping inside. “We really came to get a TV and get the Nintendo Switch. We come shopping every year. Thanksgiving is our thing."
Whether you spent time on the couch or out battling the Black Friday crowds with your family, we were reminded some things in this world you just can’t buy.
“My one request is to spread love, peace, and prosperity across the Evansville, Indiana area," said one shopper.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.