Sauced hosts free Thanksgiving buffet

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Thursday in Evanville’s Haynie’s Corner, Sauced opened up for a free Thanksgiving buffet. Chefs from Sauced, Bokeh, Dapper Pig, and volunteer staff made a traditional feast open to everybody.
Chefs started cooking around 5 a.m. to prepare hundreds of pounds of food for a free, traditional Thanksgiving meal. They made enough to feed 500 people.
Haynie’s Corner had a similar but smaller Thanksgiving meal two years ago at Dapper Pig. This year was much bigger.
The menu included smoked turkey breast and ham, cranberry sauce, waldorf salad, green beans, corn, stuffing, rolls, gravy, collard greens, sweet potatoes, and more. All the food was either donated or paid for by an anonymous donor.
Chefs say donations from community farms went a long way, too. Guests could grab a handmade knitted hat on their way out the door.
About 50 people volunteered to help cook, serve, and greet.
“The whole day just comes together and with the support of our neighborhood and the people that came already through the door that are willing to help and our service staff as well and the kitchen staff. These guys are doing it on their own time as well, and that’s a lot of hard work and a lot to ask them for,” says Sauced owner Scott Schymik.
Al Holen and her husband volunteered.
“We just wanted to help out and be generous. Our families aren’t in the area, so we felt why not?”says Holen.
Holen oversees the Empty Bowls program held at Sauced each year, but on Thursday guests are piling food on plates.
“They see the food and then their eyes just... yeah.. because it’s top notch. It’s delicious,” says Holen.
They had 300 pounds of turkey and ham, 250 pounds of potatoes and sweet potatoes.
Lisa Moore’s favorite is the yams.
“The mashed potatoes are on point. I think that tops everything right now,” says Javon Armstrong.
“There are some homeless. There are some people that are in need. This is a community that wants to come together to feed those people, to help those people, clothe them, and give them anything that they need,” says Schymik.
Sometimes the need is companionship.
“Friends and family. That’s the one thing about Thanksgiving is just being surrounded by people,” says Moore.
Moore and out of town friend Armstrong were not sure what to do for Thanksgiving.
“It warms in my heart to see things like this,” says Armstrong.
He says he has never seen a community event quite like this.
“Everybody in here has smiles on their faces. Not one person upset... and I feel very welcome to be in a place like this. I really do,” says Armstrong.
Haynie’s Corner’s next project is a Toy Drive. Boxes at businesses in the area will collect new and gently used toys and hats specifically for kids.
Then, on December 23rd, Sauced plans to give them away at a free lunch celebration in its ballroom.
