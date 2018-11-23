Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights opens Thanksgiving Day

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights is lighting up Garvin Park in Evansville for the 25th year.
Santa Claus helped kicked things off for the show, which features 81,360 light bulbs.
Fantasy of Lights supports Easterseals and is now open through January 1 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.
It costs $7 per vehicle with up to six people. Carriage rides are also available for $30.
