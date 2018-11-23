Mild with rain chances this weekend, big cooldown ahead

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We have rain and big temperatures changes in store over the next few days.
Rain is likely tonight, but our temperatures will remain relatively mild, only falling into the mid 40s under mostly cloudy skies. It will also remain rather breezy through the night with winds out of the south at around 10-15 mph and gusts as high as 20-25 mph.
Most of that rain will taper off by Saturday morning, but a few showers are possible early, mainly in the eastern portion of the Tri-State. The clouds will also clear as we go through the day, and Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny with high temperatures right around 60°.
Those clear skies won’t last long. The clouds will increase again on Sunday, and light rain is possible Sunday afternoon and evening as a low pressure system moves through our region. Despite the clouds and rain chances, Sunday looks like the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the low 60s. However, it may also be the windiest day of the week, depending on the exact track of that center of low pressure.
Behind that system, our temperatures will nosedive, and some of that rain could briefly turn into snow flurries late Sunday night as temperatures fall back into the low 30s. However, any snow we do see will be very light and is not expected to stick.
Sunshine returns for the workweek, but as that colder air continues to filter into the Tri-State, high temperatures will only make it into mid to upper 30s with overnight lows in the mid 20s.
