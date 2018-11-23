Local shops looking forward to big business on Saturday

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Friday is just the start of big shopping days to come.
On Saturday, the spotlight is on local businesses.
Shop Owensboro has grown each year, this year with over 50 local boutiques and stores participating.
In its fourth year, the Owensboro Chamber of Commerce is celebrating shop small on Saturday with it's participating chamber businesses.
Many of them holding special sales and giveaways.
Local store owners say this is a way to bring in new customers and create relationships with them because service is one of the major benefits of shopping small.
