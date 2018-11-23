Holiday shopping continues on Black Friday morning

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Black Friday lines weren’t what you would expect in the Tri-State. Area shoppers valuing time spent shopping over being first in line this morning.
The line at the East Side Target in Evansville was short up until 6:50 in the morning, but that doesn’t mean the parking lot was empty. Bobby Osborn started his wait at 3 AM to make sure he was first in line for thew iPhone.
“My wife was asleep, my dog was asleep, I was playing some X-Box and I figured might as well come out and wait," said Osborn.
Shoppers cycled through, but few decided to stay. Many left once they were told the store didn’t open until 7 AM, electing to continue shopping elsewhere before they returned. Others stuck to their attack plan for the day.
Amy Higdon, Jade Townsend, and Amanda Coomes took a strategic approach to Black Friday shopping, and the prep work paid off.
“Yeah we went to Walmart again this morning.” Coomes said. “There was nobody there. You could get anything you wanted pretty much.”
“And [they were] the same deals we got last night,” Townsend chimed in.
The trio said they tend to mix Christmas shopping with personal shopping when Black Friday rolls around; looking to take advantage of the best deals they can.
“I think that’s why it’s less stressful because we’re not trying to get like a PlayStation or some like hot ticket item. Like we just want a good deal on our bath towels,” said Coomes.
Black Friday deals might end soon, but Cyber Monday is right around the corner to continue the holiday shopping season.
