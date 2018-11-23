Early Sun Then Late Rain

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - After early sunshine, skies becoming cloudy with high temps in the mid to upper 50’s. A large shield of rain will move in tonight as low temps only drop into the mid-40’s.
The rain will end early Saturday as high temps near 60-degrees. Skies becoming partly sunny and breezy.
Most of Sunday will be dry as high temps warm into the lower 60’s. However, occasional rain Sunday night through early Monday morning. In the wake of the front, sharply colder on Monday with high temps only in the upper 30’s.
