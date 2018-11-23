Boy Scouts selling Christmas Trees

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - While people shop for Christmas gifts, others are getting their trees.
Boy Scout Troop 399 will be selling Christmas trees up until Christmas. It’s their largest fundraiser of the year, with 100% of the proceeds going to scouting activities.
They have trees of all sizes, from smaller three-foot trees up to 10-foot and beyond.
This is the 64th year they have been selling the trees.
The lot is open seven days a week a Sacred Heart Church on West Franklin Street.
