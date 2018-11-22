Trailer for ‘The Lion King’ remake debuts on Thanksgiving

(RNN) - Twenty-four years after it first hit theaters, “The Lion King” is still captivating audiences.
Walt Disney Pictures debuted the first trailer for the CGI remake of its classic film during a Thanksgiving Day football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins.
Assuming there are no deviations from the original film, much of the trailer is from the movie’s opening scene. To the tune of Sir. Elton John’s “Circle of Life,” all the animals of the Pride Lands are headed to Pride Rock to get their first look at their new crown prince.
King Mufasa can be heard explaining to Simba that his reign won’t last forever and that Simba will have to become king one day.
The studio is calling in big names in the entertainment industry to voice the characters.
As he did in the animated version, James Earl Jones will voice Mufasa.
Donald Glover will voice the adult version of Simba, Mufasa’s son and heir apparent. JD McCrary will voice the younger version.
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter will voice Nala, a childhood friend and love interest of Simba. Shahidi Wright Joseph will be the young Nala.
Scar, Mufasa’s usurper brother and the movie’s villain, will be voiced by Chiwetel Ejiofor. His henchmen, a trio of hyenas, will be voiced by Florence Kasumba, Eric Andre and Keegan-Michael Key.
Alfre Woodard will voice Sarabi, Mufasa’s wife, Simba’s mother and the queen of the Pride Lands.
John Oliver will voice Zazu and John Kani will voice Rafiki,
Billy Eichner and Seth Rogan will voice Simba’s exile companions Timon and Pumbaa.
Hans Zimmer will also return to score the film. John, Knowles-Carter and Tim Rice will also create a new song for the film’s end credits.
The movie hits theaters on July 19, 2019.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.