31 million people traveled by air in U.S. Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Airports across the country were packed Wednesday, including Evansville Regional Airport.
Last year, 29 million Americans traveled U.S. Airlines for the Thanksgiving Holiday.
This year, it’s about 31 million, which is an all time high.
EVV officials say nearly every flight was booked Wednesday.
Of course, we saw a lot of happy and tearful reunions inside the airport.
Thursday should be the quietest Thanksgiving travel time, with just under two million nationwide taking planes, while Sunday airports will be just as busy as they were Wednesday.
Gas prices in the Tri-State are about 40 to 60 cents cheaper than the national average.
