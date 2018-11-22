Mild Thanksgiving Weather

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Areas of fog early with freezing fog possible. Mostly sunny and warmer on Thanksgiving as highs climb into the lower to mid-50's.
Skies becoming cloudy on Friday, with rain returning from late afternoon through Friday night. High temps in the mid to upper 50’s.
Saturday, most of the rain will end early as high temps return to the mid to upper 50’s. Most of Sunday will be dry as high temps settle in the mid-50’s. However, rain likely Sunday night through early Monday morning. Sharply colder on Monday with high temps only in the lower 40’s.
