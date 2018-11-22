In Mexico's border city, Haitians hailed as success story

Philocles Julda, 44, poses for a photo in front of a Haitian barbershop in Tijuana, Mexico, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Julda is part of a group of Haitian immigrants who started the Association of the Defense of Haitian Migrants to give the community a place to help itself with everything from Spanish lessons to paying medical bills. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) (Ramon Espinosa)
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — The Mexican border city of Tijuana welcomed thousands of Haitians to pursue a scaled-down American dream south of the border after the U.S. closed its doors on them more than two years ago.

But it has not shown the same tolerance so far toward thousands of Central Americans.

Many have been the subject of official complaints and anti-caravan protests even though most of the people in this city are migrants or the offspring of migrants.

Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum has made a point of saying the city is not happy with the caravan members who began arriving last week, and he compared them unfavorably with roughly 3,000 Haitians.

In an interview posted on the city's Facebook page, he said: "The Haitians arrived with their papers, with a clear vision."

A Haitian woman walks past clothes drying on a rail at an apartment where a group of Haitians live, in Tijuana, Mexico, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. The border town welcomed thousands of Haitians to pursue a scaled-down American dream south of the border after the US closed its doors on them more than two years ago. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Haitian immigrant Marco hawks apron, in Tijuana, Mexico, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. The border town has not shown the same tolerance so far toward the recent arrival of Central American migrants as it did with the Haitians in 2016. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
