Henderson man arrested after month long drug investigation

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - A Henderson man is facing charges after a month long investigation.
Deputies say 33-year-old Michael Jourdan II was arrested Wednesday night by the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force.
Detectives say they spotted Jourdan leaving a home on North Green Street, and attempted to confront him and three other people.
They say the group tried to go back inside and refused to cooperate.
Detectives say they forced their way inside and found Jordan in the bathroom.
They say 50-year-old Tamra Betz was found hiding under a bed.
Both were arrested on warrants.
During the investigation, detectives say they found more than 100 syringes, including some that contained meth.
They say they also found meth, scales, and packaging material.
Jourdan was also charged with drug trafficking.
Detectives say this is an ongoing investigation with additional charges and arrests forthcoming.
