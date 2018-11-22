Full Gospel Mission ready for annual Thanksgiving dinner

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - For the past 12 years a church in Jacobsville has put the giving in Thanksgiving.
Full Gospel Mission is having its annual Thanksgiving dinner Thursday.
Wednesday night, 14 News Photojournalist Derek Mullins visited Nila Hite and her crew as they prepared the feast.
“Six turkeys, five hams, 30 pounds of sweet potatoes, five gallons of green beans and four gallons of corn. Everything is totally donated, and it’s been a big blessing,” said Hite. “I know it’s been a big blessing to the people of the church.”
Hite say they’ve had people who come to eat one year, and then come to help the next year.
“Nobody is getting turned away. We’re going to feed them something. It really feels like being with family, and they’re thankful, everyone,” she said.
