Family member of previous client reacts to Deborah Kessinger’s most recent arrest

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A caregiver accused of stealing from her elderly clients is in trouble again.
Police say Deborah Kessinger was already on probation, when a man with a seizure disorder hired her to help pay his bills because he’s confined to a wheelchair.
Investigators say, in June, River Walk Communities contacted him saying he hadn’t paid his rent in months because Kessinger had been using his money to buy things for herself.
Now, a woman related to one of Kessinger’s previous clients says she could see this coming.
“Last year when I did the news, it was to get the word out to protect other elderly victims and their families,” said the family member. “Because she’s sneaky, and I remember using those words exactly. She’s sneaky. She is going to keep doing this. It’s almost like she doesn’t have a conscience.”
Deborah Kessinger was arrested November 12 and was released on bond after a hearing Tuesday. We tried to pay her a visit. It appeared someone was home, but no one answered the door.
