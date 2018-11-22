Family member of previous client reacts to Deborah Kessinger’s most recent arrest

Authorities state they determined Kessinger had been using his money to make purchases for herself.
By Jackie Monroe and Jill Lyman | November 21, 2018 at 9:54 PM CST - Updated November 21 at 9:54 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A caregiver accused of stealing from her elderly clients is in trouble again.

Police say Deborah Kessinger was already on probation, when a man with a seizure disorder hired her to help pay his bills because he’s confined to a wheelchair.

Investigators say, in June, River Walk Communities contacted him saying he hadn’t paid his rent in months because Kessinger had been using his money to buy things for herself.

Now, a woman related to one of Kessinger’s previous clients says she could see this coming.

“Last year when I did the news, it was to get the word out to protect other elderly victims and their families,” said the family member. “Because she’s sneaky, and I remember using those words exactly. She’s sneaky. She is going to keep doing this. It’s almost like she doesn’t have a conscience.”

Deborah Kessinger was arrested November 12 and was released on bond after a hearing Tuesday. We tried to pay her a visit. It appeared someone was home, but no one answered the door.

Authorities state they determined Kessinger had been using his money to make purchases for herself.

