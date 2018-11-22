Clear tonight, rain returns Friday evening

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - This warmer weather continues through the weekend, but rain chances also make a comeback. We also have a big temperature drop headed our way to start the workweek.
Tonight will be clear and calm with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
We will see increasing clouds throughout the day on Friday, but it looks like we will stay mostly dry until after sunset. Scattered showers are likely Friday evening and through the overnight hours. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 50s Friday afternoon before falling back into the mid to upper 40s that night.
A few showers may linger over into Saturday morning, but most of the day looks dry with clearing skies and high temperatures right around 60°.
Both Friday and Saturday may be breezy at times, but us the windiest day of the week arrives Sunday along with another round of showers and a big temperature drop thanks to a low pressure system and its associated cold front.
Scattered showers are likely Sunday afternoon and evening and may briefly change over to snow or wintry mix late Sunday night at our temperatures nosedive. We will climb into the lower 60s Sunday afternoon, but we will fall into the low 30s that night, and high temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 30s for the start of the workweek.
