Brick and mortar toy stores still a hit

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - It’s not even Thanksgiving quite yet but holiday toy shopping has already started.
Although online shopping is up, brick and mortar toy stores are busy too.
Getting Christmas shopping done online is easy with the click of a mouse, but there’s something about physically ‘adding to cart’ that turns toy shopping into an experience.
And kids at Toys to Treasure on Burkhardt took full advantage, picking out items for their holiday wish lists.
Co-owner of Toys to Treasure, Kathy Beaman, who opened the store 31 years ago, said in preparation for the holidays they up their staff, lengthen their hours, and stock up on their games and toys for all ages.
“We have ordered a lot of toys our back room is so full of toys you can barely walk through it, and we do free gift wrapping all year long but especially at Christmas it gets really really busy,” Beaman said.
With Toys R' Us closed, many shoppers will be looking to novelty stores like this one or online options.
New dad Jeremy Edmondson, said they did most of their Christmas shopping on Amazon this year, but there is something special about a physical toy store.
“That’s the difference with Amazon. You get it in the mail, and if you don’t like it you go through the hassle of sending it back. Just like buying shoes. here you can actually try it out and see if it will work. There’s something about actually having it in your hand,” Edmondson said.
