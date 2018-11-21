Husband, wife helping dozens of local families

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville husband and wife are making it their mission to give back this holiday season.
Together, the couple collected dozens of turkey meals from local businesses and delivered them to a low-income housing complex Tuesday night.
This was at Vision apartment complex, just off North Third Avenue. We spoke with Zac about why this is so important to them.
“We’ve all been down and out we’ve all had issues in our lives and there’s no better way to give back from those issues that we’ve had in our life than to give back to the community in a positive way, and give these people some hope, especially during the holidays,” said Zac Stutsman of Clip Care and Share.
This is the fourth year the couple has made the donations.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.