Trump wanted Clinton, Comey prosecuted, report says

(CNN) – President Donald Trump told the top White House lawyer in the spring that he wanted to order federal prosecutions of Hillary Clinton and former FBI director James Comey.
That’s according to The New York Times, which reported Tuesday that former White House counsel Don McGahn told Trump that he could not compel the Department of Justice to prosecute people, and that even requesting an investigation could be a step too far.
The Times said McGahn went on to have White House lawyers list the consequences of such a demand for Trump.
McGahn left in October.
Trump has long called for legal action against Clinton over her email practices as secretary of state. He also claims Comey leaked classified information.
William Burck, an attorney for McGahn, told CNN that McGahn would not comment on legal advice he had given to the president.
