Sunny and seasonable Thanksgiving

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We have some nice, seasonable weather in store for Thanksgiving, but rain chances return for the end of the week.
Tonight will be clear, calm, and chilly with low temperatures in the low 30s. Frost may also develop late tonight and early Thursday morning.
Thanksgiving will be sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s and overnight low temperatures in the mid 30s.
Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 50s again on Friday, but our clouds will increase throughout the day, and rain is likely Friday evening.
A stray shower could linger over into Saturday morning, but most of the day looks dry. Scattered rain returns to the forecast Sunday and could briefly change over to snow or wintry mix late Sunday night. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s both days, but high temperatures will fall back into the upper 30s to low 40s for the start of the workweek.
