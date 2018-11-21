Resolution approved for coal to diesel plant air permit in Spencer Co.

SPENCER CO., IN (WFIE) - A public hearing will be held on the air permit for a proposed coal to diesel plant in Spencer County.
Commissioners approved a resolution in favor of an air permit approval for Riverview Energy Corporation Tuesday night.
The company has received a draft air permit from Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
IDEM has concluded that the company’s coal to diesel plant in Dale will not violate state or federal regulations or significantly impact air quality and health in the area.
Officials say the company is planning a $2.5 billion capital investment and will hire 220 people with hourly wages averaging $40 an hour.
A public hearing is set for December 5th at Heritage Hills High School.
