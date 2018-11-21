Police investigate shooting of Evansville teen

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a the shooting of a teenager.
The teen arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound just after 1:00 pm. Wednesday. The injury is not considered life threatening.
Police say the shooting happened near Jackson and Englewood.
The teen was with an adult family member at the time of the shooting, who then drove the teen to the hospital.
Police say the shooting is being treated as a criminal act, but no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call EPD.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.