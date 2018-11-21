Memorial students promote dance marathon at Evansville airport

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Memorial Students took advantage of the Thanksgiving travel rush to help a good cause.
Students were at the Evansville airport Wednesday, greeting travelers and promoting their upcoming dance marathon.
The event raises money Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis...
Several organizations hold this event annually to help support children in need.
“We feel that it’s really important to be part of something bigger than ourselves and give back to the community since so many Memorial families and even just people around here are impacted by Riley. We really just want to dance for the kids who don’t get the opportunity to,” said junior Lily Koch.
Memorial’s larger dance marathon will take place on May 4th, which happens to be Star Wars Day and the theme of the event.
