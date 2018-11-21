Logan’s Promise brings safe rides for Thanksgiving holiday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff David Wedding says they’ve seen many traffic crashes due to intoxicated drivers, and this holiday season, everyone needs to be prepared before they go out to celebrate.
“The more they drink, they feel that they are capable of handling a vehicle because their minds been altered. That’s the worst time to try and figure out if you are capable or suitable to drive a vehicle or not,” said Sheriff Wedding.
Having a designated driver, using taxis, and Ubers are all good options. One community organization is making it their mission to make sure everyone gets home safe. All you have to do is call Yellow Cab.
“Call them tell them you need a safe ride home. They’ll pick them up from the establishment and take them home. There’s no charge, there’s no questions. Its just, to us its just about getting home,” said Charles Brown, President of Logan’s Promise.
The group Logan's Promise, named after Logan Brown who was killed by a drunk driver, started offering these safe rides this year, one weekend every month.
“To have to go through what these other families, ours included have been through, to have this holiday time where you have that empty chair at your table, to prevent people from feeling those feelings these options help them not to have to suffer through that,” said Brown.
Logan’s Promise Free Rides serve Vanderburgh, Warrick, Gibson, and Posey Counties.
They run from Wednesday, November 21 to Sunday, November 25.
