KSP asking you to help “Cram the Cruiser”

WESTERN KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State police have started the annual “Cram the Cruiser” Wednesday and they need your help.
Last year, KSP post 16, covering Henderson, Daviess, and surrounding couties collected 95,000 pounds of food, which was a new record.
This year, they want to exceed it.
Non-perishable food can be brought to bins at the Kroger on Starlight drive in Owensboro.
Troopers say this is a great way to better the community.
“As a state police agency, what can we do to better our environment? What can we do to better the people in this community? Because really hunger, there’s no boundaries. There’s no counties. Every county has this need, and really the Tri-State is no exception,” said Trooper Cory King.
The food drive continues through December 10.
On December 1, KSP troopers will be at Kroger encouraging shoppers to buy a few extra canned items for those in need.
