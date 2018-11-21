Kindergarteners’ Thanksgiving Feast

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Kindergarteners at Delaware Elementary School celebrated Thanksgiving a little bit early and put their table manners they learned in the classroom to the test , on a field trip to a local buffet.
Teachers collected community donations to raise the money so this “school-family” Thanksgiving could happen.
Teachers and students alike had a lot to be grateful for.
“I got a chocolate marshmallow and chocolate and a brownie,” one little girl said.
“What’s your favorite part about thanksgiving?” “Ice cream," another little boy answered without blinking.
But after some thought, their thanks and the things they are grateful for got deeper.
One little boy, Noah, said he is grateful for his mom and his dad among other things.
It was clear these four-year-olds understood, yes Thanksgiving is about food, but it’s also about more.
Noah says to him Thanksgiving is about being kind.
“Not fight and be a friend. That is your friend,” he said.
Even the teachers and volunteers were touched.
“I have chills I think it means everything. I think it’s a way for them to experience a Thanksgiving meal. It’s a way for them to be apart of their school community and our school family. I think it’s building memories that they get to take with them,” volunteer and former Kindergarten teacher, Liza Martin said.
Memories that will last like the chocolatey smiles on their faces.
