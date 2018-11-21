Holiday in the Park opens in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Owensboro takes their Christmas decorations seriously and Wednesday is the first night for Holiday in the Park at Legion Park.
City workers say it’s an Owensboro tradition.
City parks equipment director Jonathon Cook, says he’s seen it all over the last 30 years of setting up Holiday In the Park. He says the decorations and activities have changed.
Now there are more than 200,000 lights and 50 structures.
Cook retires next week, making this his last year setting up the holiday lights.
He says he has loved his job and hopes the community realizes how much work they put into it.
“I’ve been doing this since 1988, and I just like people to come out and make it look nice for everybody," Cook said. "I don’t want people to come out and think we just slung it up here. I want to take my time.”
Holiday in the Park runs every night until January 2, and is free for everyone.
