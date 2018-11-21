Henderson Co. approves needle exchange program; needs city permission

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - A new development came Tuesday on a needle exchange program possibly coming to Henderson County.
County leaders approved the measure Tuesday, but there is still one more hoop to jump through.
Ahead of the vote, one of the magistrates said he doesn’t like why a program like this is needed, but in the long run, and after taking many factors into consideration, he understands how helpful this can be.
The resolution was up for discussion Tuesday in Henderson County fiscal court, which would allow the health department to operate a needle exchange program. Their consent is one of a few steps required by state law.
And the county approved it. The next step is to get the same allowance from city commissioners.
Seven counties make up the Green River district, and Henderson would be the first program like this in their western Kentucky territory.
There are currently 49 exchange sites across the state. The closest to us is in Muhlenberg County.
“We think that we’ve studied this as thoroughly as we can. We think that its evidence based; it has definite benefits and very few drawbacks, so we’re glad to move forward with it,” Clay Horton with the Green River District Health Department said.
If the city also grants permission, health leaders say they could get the program up and running fairly quickly.
