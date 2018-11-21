Grant awarded to organization that helps get homeless off the streets

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An area non-profit that works to get homeless off the streets received grant money to help the foundation of their cause.
United Caring Services received a $40,000 donation to replace tiles that are nearly 20 years old.
They have served the homeless community in Evansville for decades, but the years of serving have taken a toll on the tile floors of the day shelter.
That’s why the city of Evansville gave the non-profit the grant through the Endowment Fund.
“UCS started with a day shelter. This is essentially, figuratively, and literally the foundation of our services," said Executive Director Jason Emmerson. "150 men and women and children through here every single day.”
The grant will allow United Caring Services to continue helping people in the community, and it will help complete the laundry room in the shelter.
Work is expected to begin in the spring.
