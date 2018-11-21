Former Librarian of Congress James Billington dead at 89

Other achievements noted by the library: Billington acquired the only copy of the 1507 Waldseemüller world map ("America's birth certificate") in 2003 for permanent display. He reconstructed Thomas Jefferson's original library and placed it on permanent display in 2008. He obtained a complete copy of the Marquis de Lafayette's previously inaccessible papers. And he assembled hundreds of other collections from notable Americans such as Thurgood Marshall, Irving Berlin and Jackie Robinson.