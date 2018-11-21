EPD looking for suspects involved in overnight chase

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville police are looking for the suspects involving in an overnight chase.
An EPD Sgt. says an officer tried to pull over a car at Governor and Madison Street just before 1 a.m Wednesday. but the car took off.
Police say officers followed it to Sweetser Avenue, near Linwood, and that’s where a couple of people then ran from the car.
Officers are still looking for those people
Police say they did recover a gun during their search.
We’ll keep you updated.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.