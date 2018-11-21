EPD looking for suspects involved in overnight chase

By Sean Edmondson | November 21, 2018 at 5:17 AM CST - Updated November 21 at 5:41 AM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville police are looking for the suspects involving in an overnight chase.

An EPD Sgt. says an officer tried to pull over a car at Governor and Madison Street just before 1 a.m Wednesday. but the car took off.

Police say officers followed it to Sweetser Avenue, near Linwood, and that’s where a couple of people then ran from the car.

Officers are still looking for those people

Police say they did recover a gun during their search.

We’ll keep you updated.

