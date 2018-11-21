Contaminated fuel also sold at Evansville Meijer; employees say issue now resolved

“On the morning of Saturday, November 10, diesel fuel was mistakenly mixed with two truckloads of unbranded gasoline and one truckload of branded gasoline that left the CountryMark refinery in Mt. Vernon, Indiana. A load of unbranded fuel was taken to Meijer in Evansville and Moto Mart in Carterville, Illinois. A load of branded gasoline was sent to the CountryMark Busler station in Evansville. The fuel problem was identified on Tuesday, November 13. Since then, the mixed fuel has been removed from these three fuel stations, the fuel storage tanks have been cleaned and new fuel is now in place. Customers who experienced poor engine performance as a result of the gasoline diesel fuel mix have taken their vehicles into local automotive shops to have the fuel mix drained and the fuel systems flushed. CountryMark is working with its customers to cover these automotive expenses and regrets deeply the inconvenience this has caused to area fuel customers. CountryMark is putting new systems in place to ensure this situation does not reoccur.”