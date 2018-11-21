Contaminated fuel also sold at Evansville Meijer; employees say issue now resolved

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - More cars have been damaged in Evansville by contaminated gas.
Last week we reported there was trouble with the gas at the Busler’s Country Mark on Broadway Ave.
Now we’ve heard from viewers who also had costly repairs after getting gas at Meijer on North Green River Road.
There is a sign inside the gas station warning customers.
It says anyone who bought regular or mid-grade unleaded fuel from Saturday, Nov. 10 to Thursday Nov. 15, who is also having trouble with their vehicle, should call Meijer customer service at 1-800-543-3704.
The sign says a small about of diesel fuel was mixed into the unleaded fuel tank.
Meijer employees tell us all the pipes have been drained and filters have been changed.
They say several people have called, but didn’t have an exact number as to how many people were impacted.
We’re told CountryMark supplied the fuel, and customers will have to go through CountryMark to get a reimbursement for car repairs.
Below is a statement CountryMark officials sent to 14 NEWS:
“On the morning of Saturday, November 10, diesel fuel was mistakenly mixed with two truckloads of unbranded gasoline and one truckload of branded gasoline that left the CountryMark refinery in Mt. Vernon, Indiana. A load of unbranded fuel was taken to Meijer in Evansville and Moto Mart in Carterville, Illinois. A load of branded gasoline was sent to the CountryMark Busler station in Evansville. The fuel problem was identified on Tuesday, November 13. Since then, the mixed fuel has been removed from these three fuel stations, the fuel storage tanks have been cleaned and new fuel is now in place. Customers who experienced poor engine performance as a result of the gasoline diesel fuel mix have taken their vehicles into local automotive shops to have the fuel mix drained and the fuel systems flushed. CountryMark is working with its customers to cover these automotive expenses and regrets deeply the inconvenience this has caused to area fuel customers. CountryMark is putting new systems in place to ensure this situation does not reoccur.”
