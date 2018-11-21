Busy travel week, allow for extra time

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Drivers across the country are hitting the highways, especially Wednesday. This kicks off one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.
AAA officials predict 54 million Americans are traveling for Thanksgiving. Experts say to expect high traffic Wednesday through Sunday, so give yourself extra time to get to your destination safely.
“That’s why it’s so important to stay focused on your driving during the holiday period,” says Sgt. Todd Ringle with Indiana State Police.
Millions of Americans are on the road, and in the air. AAA officials are projecting this will be the busiest Thanksgiving travel weekend since 2005.
Almost all of the flights were sold out at the Evansville Regional Airport on Wednesday. Traditionally, the busiest days at airports for Thanksgiving travel are Tuesday and Wednesday, but you can also expect a lot of travelers on Sunday.
Experts recommend that you leave extra early and prepare for a crowd if you are going to be flying, or picking up or dropping someone off.
We are told this will likely be the busiest Thanksgiving ever for air travel.
“We continue to see a lot of smiling faces. Here we are at the holiday, the eve of Thanksgiving, a lot of smiling faces. Not only are they excited to see family and friends, they’re very excited about the new terminal. We’re on the home stretch now. Almost everything is complete,” says Leslie Fella with the Evansville Regional Airport.
To make your airport travel easier, TSA recommends packing smart and making sure you do not have any prohibited items in your bags.
“The new normal at EVV is busy, so our airlines, our rental cars, all of our tennants, our staff, we were ready for it,” said Fella.
Millions are expected to hop in their cars, too. With gas prices like these, how can you blame them?
The national average is $2.60, but we found $2.19 in Evansville and $1.99 in Henderson. Jason Tiller with INDOT says they are opening as many lanes of traffic as possible.
“Where we can pull back cones and barrels and where we can make sure that the travel lanes are unobstructed, we have done that,” says Tiller.
Some construction sites will remain active.
“Slow down. Everyone wants to get to their destination. Everyone wants to see their family quicker. But you’re never going to get there if you have a really bad crash on the road,” says Tiller.
In 2017, ISP worked over 1,100 crashes on Indiana roadways, causing 193 people injuries and 2 deaths.
“We want to go out and we want to try to make the highways as safe as possible, but the bottom line is we need the motoring public to also do their part. If we can get everyone to simply drive the speed limit, not drink and drive, buckle up, there’s no doubt in my mind that we won’t be able to have a safe holiday weekend,” says Sgt. Ringle.
Sgt. Ringle says Thanksgiving is very busy for ISP because so many more vehicles are out on the highways. ISP is stepping up enforcement patrols through Sunday.
INDOT has an app to keep you up to date on road conditions. Of course the most important thing is having patience behind the wheel so you get where you are going safely.
