Brighter & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Coldest morning of the week with temps sinking into the mid-20′s. Patchy freezing fog possible through 8:00 a.m. The fog will deposit a layer of moisture on roadways and bridges which will freeze.
Brighter skies and warmer as high temps climb into the upper 40's. No weather issues tonight with low temps near freezing. Mostly sunny and warmer on Thanksgiving as highs climb into the lower to mid-50's.
Skies becoming cloudy on Friday, with rain returning from late afternoon through Friday night. High temps in the mid to upper 50’s. Saturday, most of the rain will end early as high temps return to the mid to upper 50’s. Most of Sunday will be dry as high temps settle in the mid-50’s. However, rain likely Sunday night through early Monday morning. Sharply colder on Monday with high temps only in the lower 40’s.
