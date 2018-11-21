All-inclusive playground in the works for Mt. Vernon but location is up for debate

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -A new all-inclusive playground is in the works in Mt. Vernon.
The playground will honor a Mt. Vernon girl named Avery Beste who passed away in 2008 from a genetic disorder that left her with multiple mental and physical disabilities.
The new playground will be called “Avery’s Place” in her honor, but not everyone agrees where the playground should go.
Mt. Vernon Mayor Bill Curtis said, “I think this would be a really neat way of honoring her and giving her some recognition too.”
Avery Beste touched the lives of so many in her short 18 years, she passed away in 2008 from a genetic disorder.
That’s why one Mt. Vernon girl decided to honor Avery by coming up with plans for Avery’s Place playground for children of all abilities. “She got together a group of people and investigated it and came up with the all-inclusive park,” said Mayor Curtis.
The proposed location for Avery's Place is in Riverbend Park. The city has received nothing but support for the park but one thing people aren't able to agree on is the location.
Gene Moore is one Mt. Vernon resident opposed to location. He said, “This playground will be right next to the Veterans Memorial. We just somehow think that’s disrespectful.”
People like Moore who are against the proposed location of Avery’s place say they are in complete support of the playground, just not next to a war memorial and not near the green space in Riverbend Park. Moore said, “This is a super nice green space, and if they take this away, its just going to be a huge loss to the city and the beauty of the park.”
The city believes everyone will come to a solution that will best serve children of all abilities. Mayor Curtis said, “It’s just a good thing to have for people and the more activities you have the better it is.”
