USI Men’s Cross Country earns bid to National Championship

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WFIE) - The NCAA has announced the University of Southern Indiana men’s cross country team as an at-large bid to the NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships in December. Led behind the first-place performance of freshman Titus Winders (Mansfield, Tennessee), the Eagles placed fourth as a team over the weekend at the Midwest Regional through sloppy conditions in Hillsdale, Michigan. The top three teams from each region received an automatic qualification with a committee determining the ten at-large teams with USI being one of them for a grand-total of 34 teams. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Slippery Rock University will serve as host for the 2018 NCAA Division II National Championships at Schenley Park on December 1. TAKE NOTE: