Slightly Warmer

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Clearing today but chilly as high temps struggle to reach the upper 30's behind a northwest wind. Cold tonight with temps sinking into the mid-20's under clear skies.
Bright skies expected on travel Wednesday with high temps in the upper 40's. No weather issues on Wednesday night with low temps near freezing. A mix of sun and clouds and warmer on Thanksgiving as highs climb into the lower to mid-50's.
Skies becoming cloudy on Friday, as slow moving rain returns Friday afternoon and evening and continues into Saturday morning. Despite the clouds and rain, high temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50′s Friday through Sunday.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.