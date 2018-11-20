Safety concerns after deadly pedestrian hit, killed by car

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Mary Greenwell lived right across the street from where a car hit her.
Neighbors that knew her said she would walk twice a day to Meijer to get out and about, crossing the street at what they say has become a dangerous place for walkers to cross.
“It needs a light but I don’t even know if they would consider that but i think it should be a light where you can get people across it if possible," Pat Cole a neighbor of Greenwell said. "Because they’re not slowing down at that corner, they’re not.”
Right now, there’s not even a crosswalk, still Cole says people cross all the time to get to the store. But she refuses.
“I ride the bus, I will not walk it, I will not," she explained.
Cole says drivers often speed along Byers and get distracted.
“People not paying attention for somebody trying to get across, one way or another. So its sad," Cole said.
The Owensboro Police Department says when an incident like this occurs, they look to see if any improvements could be made to the intersection.
“Just to determine again if there could be something that could be done potentially that could have prevented a situation like this," Officer Andrew Boggess with OPD said.
And while Cole doesn't care if it's a stoplight that goes up, a sidewalk put in place, or there's more patrol in the area, she just wants something changed.
“They need to do something because if nothing else, sit up here and put radar out there because its getting bad," she said. “And now we’ve lost a life out there because of it.”
