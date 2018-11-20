Preparations underway for 85th Hadi Shrine Circus

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Preparations are underway for the 85th annual Hadi Shrine Circus in Evansville.
The first show will be Thursday at 5 p.m. and continue through Sunday.
As always, they suggest come an hour before the show so the kids can get up close to the animals and ride the elephants. There will be face painting and they can get pics with Scooby Doo, Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck.
“We got the flying cortez back with the somersault you’re gonna see pretty girls in the air tremendous riding act this year and the largest herd of elephants in the circus world,” explained Ring Master Ari Steeples.
New this year: Bello Nock, who was declared “America’s Best Clown” from America’s got Talent will also be a part of the show.
